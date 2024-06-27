Top 8 Bollywood actors who married against their parents wish

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

Sohail Khan: He went against his family's wishes and eloped with Hindu girl Seema Sachdev.

Shammi Kapoor: Against the desires of his parents, he secretly wed Geeta Bali in a temple.

Padmini Kolhapure: Against the wishes of her parents, she married producer Pradeep Sharma (Tutu Sharma).

After marrying assistant director Ravi Dang, Sudha Chandran overcame her parents' initial misgivings.

Shakti Kapoor - Overcame initial opposition from her family since they disapproved of her marriage to Shivangi Kolhapure.

Shashi Kapoor - British actress Jennifer Kendal, who is married and defies conventional family values.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh - Against the desires of his parents, the actress Amrita Singh, who is 12 years his senior, got married.

Bhagyashree - Married Himalaya Dasani, her childhood sweetheart, in spite of her parents' disapproval.

