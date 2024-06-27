Top 8 Bollywood actors who married against their parents wish
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
Sohail Khan: He went against his family's wishes and eloped with Hindu girl Seema Sachdev.
Shammi Kapoor: Against the desires of his parents, he secretly wed Geeta Bali in a temple.
Padmini Kolhapure: Against the wishes of her parents, she married producer Pradeep Sharma (Tutu Sharma).
After marrying assistant director Ravi Dang, Sudha Chandran overcame her parents' initial misgivings.
Shakti Kapoor - Overcame initial opposition from her family since they disapproved of her marriage to Shivangi Kolhapure.
Shashi Kapoor - British actress Jennifer Kendal, who is married and defies conventional family values.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh - Against the desires of his parents, the actress Amrita Singh, who is 12 years his senior, got married.
Bhagyashree - Married Himalaya Dasani, her childhood sweetheart, in spite of her parents' disapproval.
