Top 8 Bollywood actors who quit their corporate jobs to pursue acting

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Ranveer Singh started his career in advertising, later made a switch to Bollywood and debuted in Band Baaja Baaraat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra combined corporate job with acting, transitioned from investment banking to film industry through family influence and internship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal is an engineering graduate who chose theatre over corporate jobs and debuted in Masaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu is a software engineer turned actress, debuted in Chashme Badoor and is well known for versatile roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel reportedly rejected a job offer from Morgan Stanley to pursue acting and started career with theatre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana is a former RJ, VJ, and TV presenter who made his debut with in Vicky Donor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham was an economics and management graduate before he started with modelling, debuted in Jism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan left her banking career for acting due to love for theatre, despite her family's preference for law.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi and other Indian movies and web series featuring bold characters

 

 Find Out More