Top 8 Bollywood actors who quit their corporate jobs to pursue acting
Nishant
| May 06, 2024
Ranveer Singh started his career in advertising, later made a switch to Bollywood and debuted in Band Baaja Baaraat.
Parineeti Chopra combined corporate job with acting, transitioned from investment banking to film industry through family influence and internship.
Vicky Kaushal is an engineering graduate who chose theatre over corporate jobs and debuted in Masaan.
Taapsee Pannu is a software engineer turned actress, debuted in Chashme Badoor and is well known for versatile roles.
Ameesha Patel reportedly rejected a job offer from Morgan Stanley to pursue acting and started career with theatre.
Ayushmann Khurrana is a former RJ, VJ, and TV presenter who made his debut with in Vicky Donor.
John Abraham was an economics and management graduate before he started with modelling, debuted in Jism.
Soha Ali Khan left her banking career for acting due to love for theatre, despite her family's preference for law.
