Top 8 Bollywood actors who ran away from home
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 27, 2024
At a young age, Kangana Ranaut left her Himachal Pradesh homeland to pursue her acting career in Mumbai.
Overcame early setbacks and financial hardships to emerge as a prominent Bollywood actress.
Mallika Sherawat-decided to pursue a career despite her traditional Haryana upbringing.
Faced numerous obstacles and criticism, yet her audacious and outlandish performances brought her success.
With a strong desire to act, Vijay Verma moved from Hyderabad to Mumbai to begin his career in theater.
After receiving a lot of rejections, became well-known for his adaptable roles in movies and online shows.
Naseeruddin Shah defied his family's wishes and left Meerut to enroll in the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi.
Rajesh Khanna relocated to Mumbai from Amritsar in order to compete in and win the United Producers Talent Hunt competition.
