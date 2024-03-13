Top 8 Bollywood actresses who were rejected due to different reasons

Vridhi Soodhan

Mar 13, 2024

Regarding Yami Gautam's role in Vicky Donor, Radhika Apte was passed up. The producers stated that her weight was a factor in her rejection.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, a two-time winner of the National Award, also had to endure pressure to look a specific way after being turned down a few times.

Anushka Sharma has discussed receiving criticism for not being "good-looking enough" on multiple occasions.

Despite being a well regarded actress, Nandita Das encountered rejection because of her darker skin tone.

Many filmmakers thought Katrina Kaif was not Indian enough in appearance and hence rejected her.

At the beginning of her career Vidya Balan got rejected as she was thought to be bad luck for the film which was a little weird.

Madhuri Dixit discussed the moments when people would wonder if she could make it as a successful Bollywood performer.

Because she was deemed too attractive for the part, Kriti Sanon was passed up for a few roles in the movies.

