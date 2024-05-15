Top 8 Bollywood celebrities who are school dropouts
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
These are some of the Bollywood actors who chose to drop out of school to pursue their acting and modelling career.
Ranbir Kapoor only completed his school education till the 10th standard and pursued filmmaking after.
Alia Bhatt cleared the 10th grade examination and started preparing for her role in Student of the Year, not completing the 12th standard.
Kajol also started working at only 16 years of age and missed her schooling.
Arjun Kapoor failed his 11th-grade exams and decided to quit school altogether.
Kangana Ranaut couldn’t pass her 12th grade examination and decided to go to Delhi and start her modelling career.
Veteran actress Rekha dropped out of school and began her acting career at the age of 19.
Karisma Kapoor dropped out of her school to pursue acting as well.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif did not even attend school and was homeschooled by a tutor.
