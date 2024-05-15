Top 8 Bollywood celebrities who are school dropouts

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

These are some of the Bollywood actors who chose to drop out of school to pursue their acting and modelling career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor only completed his school education till the 10th standard and pursued filmmaking after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt cleared the 10th grade examination and started preparing for her role in Student of the Year, not completing the 12th standard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol also started working at only 16 years of age and missed her schooling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor failed his 11th-grade exams and decided to quit school altogether.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut couldn’t pass her 12th grade examination and decided to go to Delhi and start her modelling career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veteran actress Rekha dropped out of school and began her acting career at the age of 19.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor dropped out of her school to pursue acting as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif did not even attend school and was homeschooled by a tutor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cannes 2024: Viraj Ghelani to Sanjyot Keer

 

 Find Out More