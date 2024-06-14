Top 8 Bollywood celebs in Salman Khan's bad books

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Salman Khan is considered one of the most influential people in Bollywood, these are some of the actors who had their careers affected after a fight with him.

After Salman Khan's breakup with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, who dated her, accused Salman of harassing him and his career soon plummeted.

Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the movie Tere Naam after creative difference arose between him and Salman Khan.

Abhinav Kashyap, brother of Anurag was behind Dabangg but soon accused Khan brothers for sabotaging his career as he disappeared from the industry.

Arijit Singh's casual demeanor at an award show led to tensions between them as tension remained between them until Tiger 3.

Tensions arose between Salman and Ranbir Kapoor after he started dating Katrina Kaif, Salman's ex making their relationship frosty.

Sona Mohapatra criticized Salman's controversial comment comparing his film preparation to feeling like a raped woman.

Sahil Khan hinted that after his debut movie, one of the three Khan brothers ruined his career.

Aishwarya Rai’s career took a hit too after her fight with her then-boyfriend Salman Khan but was able to make a bounce back with her career.

