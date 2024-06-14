Top 8 Bollywood celebs in Salman Khan's bad books
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Salman Khan is considered one of the most influential people in Bollywood, these are some of the actors who had their careers affected after a fight with him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After Salman Khan's breakup with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, who dated her, accused Salman of harassing him and his career soon plummeted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the movie Tere Naam after creative difference arose between him and Salman Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhinav Kashyap, brother of Anurag was behind Dabangg but soon accused Khan brothers for sabotaging his career as he disappeared from the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arijit Singh's casual demeanor at an award show led to tensions between them as tension remained between them until Tiger 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tensions arose between Salman and Ranbir Kapoor after he started dating Katrina Kaif, Salman's ex making their relationship frosty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sona Mohapatra criticized Salman's controversial comment comparing his film preparation to feeling like a raped woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sahil Khan hinted that after his debut movie, one of the three Khan brothers ruined his career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai’s career took a hit too after her fight with her then-boyfriend Salman Khan but was able to make a bounce back with her career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jatt & Juliet and other must-watch Hindi-Punjabi comedy flicks on OTT
Find Out More