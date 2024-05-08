Top 8 Bollywood couples with shockingly huge age gap
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 08, 2024
Given their considerable 26-year age difference, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's relationship demonstrates that, when it comes to love, age truly is just a number.
Despite being 9 years apart in age, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu are the perfect example of a love that overcomes all barriers.
Despite being 13 years apart in age, Shahid and Mira have a lovely and developing friendship.
Despite their considerable 13-year age difference, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have had a lasting affair.
Even though Sanjay and Manyata Dutt are 19 years apart in age, they enjoy a close relationship and appreciate each other.
Despite their noticeable 22-year age difference, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu demonstrate that love has no bounds.
The romance between Alia and Ranbir, which spans a decade, demonstrates that love knows no age restrictions.
Despite their 10-year age difference, Saif and Kareena still have a great relationship.
