Top 8 Bollywood film sequels that fans are excited for
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 09, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan never spoke about Ra.One, but spoke about the same in the interviews.
Chandni Chowk To China's sequel was promised, but never made.
Dostana starring Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in main roles.
Prince sequel is still awaited.
Munna Bhai Chale America has kept fans eagerly waiting for the film.
Go Goa Gone starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles.
Jagga Jasoos starred Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan in the main roles. Fans are waiting for its part 2.
Aabra Ka Daabra is a kids fantasy film.
