Top 8 Bollywood movies that hold Guinness World Records
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Seeing the success Baahubali: The Beginning Kochi's Global United Media Company made a 50,000 square fit poster of the film, due to this its name was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Baahubali: The Beginning was one of the highest-grossing movies,
Boss has made a Guinness world record by beating Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” with a poster of 58.84 meters high and 58.87 meters wide.
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai recorded its name as the most number of awards in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002.
Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai is etched in our hearts.
Yaadein was the first film of its kind, with only one actor.
PK was the first Indian film to have the highest-grossing in any other country outside India.
Love and God (Kais Aur Laila) took 20 years to complete after the death of Guru Dutt. It was listed for the longest production of a Bollywood film.
3 Idiots worldwide lifetime gross was ₹460 crore. The film was listed in Guinness World Records for the record of highest box office film gross for a Bollywood film.
MSG - 2 made Guinness world record by making the largest poster of 5969.807 square meters in the Shah Satnam Ji International cricket stadium.
The world's unique achievements are recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
If we talk about Indian cinema, some films have also registered their names in the Guinness Book World Record.
