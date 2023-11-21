Top 8 Bollywood movies that we wish didn't get shelved
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Projects getting shelved after being announced are always a big bummer not only for fans but for the people behind the movie as well.
Dostana 2 was set to be a thing until Kartik Aaryan decided to leave the project, putting the movie on a hold.
Inshallah was set to be a big project starring Salman and Alia but the fallout between Khan and Bhansali caused it to be shelved.
Badtameez Dil was shelved because the script of the movie was too weak to be played out.
Time Machine could be another Aamir Khan hit movie but there were creative differences between the producer and director.
Bombay Samurai was shelved as the project faced a lot of financial restrictions.
Munna Bhai Chale Amerika was a project that many fans were looking forward to but couldn’t go through even after the teaser release.
Shuddhi saw a change of cast to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt but the movie is yet to get a green flag.
Karan Johar was assembling quite an amazing cast for Takht but it has been on hold for unknown reasons.
