Top 8 Bollywood movies that we wish didn't get shelved

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Projects getting shelved after being announced are always a big bummer not only for fans but for the people behind the movie as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dostana 2 was set to be a thing until Kartik Aaryan decided to leave the project, putting the movie on a hold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inshallah was set to be a big project starring Salman and Alia but the fallout between Khan and Bhansali caused it to be shelved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badtameez Dil was shelved because the script of the movie was too weak to be played out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time Machine could be another Aamir Khan hit movie but there were creative differences between the producer and director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay Samurai was shelved as the project faced a lot of financial restrictions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munna Bhai Chale Amerika was a project that many fans were looking forward to but couldn’t go through even after the teaser release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shuddhi saw a change of cast to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt but the movie is yet to get a green flag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar was assembling quite an amazing cast for Takht but it has been on hold for unknown reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Star kids turn business mavericks: Aryan Khan and others who made their mark as entrepreneurs

 

 Find Out More