Top 8 Bollywood movies that were banned in India but ended up being worldwide hits
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
While India is a pretty liberal country but we are still not open to all the ideas to be put in movies that are going to release in our cinemas.
These movies are some of the examples of the same.
Kama Sutra - A tale of love was banned in India due it being unethical while it was based on ancient Indian texts only.
Fire is another one of Deepa Mehta’s works that got banned due to the sensitive topic of Lesbians in Indian households, guess we just weren’t ready in 1996.
Water is a 2005 movie which was not released in India due to its portrayals of Indian widows as it was offensive to many.
Bandit Queen received a lot of negative reviews and was banned due to the inclusion of a lot of sexual content, it was a biopic of Phoolan Devi.
Similar to Fire, Unfreedom explores Lesbian relationships and Islam, this movie also did not release in India but was a hit in other parts of the world.
Sins showcased an illicit affair of Kerala’s priest and that received a lot of criticism for obvious reasons.
Dazed in Doon was about a student of the Doon School, the movie was highly protested by the school itself as it included nudity and drug abuse. The movie couldn’t be released in India.
Gender Discrimination and Trans-sexuality was included in The Pink Mirror and couldn’t be released in India for the same reason.
