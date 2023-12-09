Top 8 Bollywood stars who don't drink alcohol
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Bollywood is all about fame and money, it is easy to indulge in activities like drinking or smoking or something even worse.
Despite all that, these are some of the actors who do not indulge in these activities and maintain their healthy lifestyles.
John Abraham is a big gym fitness freak and avoids all harmful substances like drinking and smoking.
Amitabh Bachchan has been health conscious all his life, he’s also vegetarian.
Shilpa Shetty, one of the fittest stars, she is a big yoga enthusiast and does not indulge in even junk food, alcohol is always a far cry.
Akshay Kumar is always someone to look up to when it comes to being health conscious, he avoids junk food, alcohol, and smoking.
Deepika Padukone tries her best to maintain her body so drinking does not come into her leisure activities either.
Sonu Sood is a big gym freak, he avoids drinking alcohol and is extremely strict about his diet as well.
Sonakshi Sinha also maintains her healthy lifestyle by not drinking alcohol or consuming junk food.
Sidharth Malhotra mentioned in an interview, that alcohol might be a stress buster for most but he doesn’t like to indulge in those activities.
