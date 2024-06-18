Top 8 celebrities who came out as LGBTQ+ recently

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Joe Locke: In a number of interviews and public appearances, Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been candid about his experiences as a gay actor.

Alison Brie: In a casual Instagram Q&A, Alison Brie disclosed to her followers that she is bisexual.

Billie Eilish: In an interview, Billie Eilish disclosed her sexual orientation, identifying as queer and supporting LGBTQ+ visibility.

Jakub Jankto: Czech football player Jakub Jankto came out as gay and promoted inclusiveness in sports with a moving video that was posted on social media.

Lil Nas X: On the final day of Pride Month in 2019, Lil Nas X came out as homosexual on Twitter by including a rainbow emoji in his message.

Bella Ramsey: In an interview, Bella Ramsey disclosed that they are gender fluid and that they feel comfortable using any pronouns.

Noah Schnapp: In an informal and touching TikTok video, Noah Schnapp revealed his sexual orientation to his followers.

Alexander Lincoln: In an Instagram post honoring his true self, Alexander Lincoln came out as gay in public.

