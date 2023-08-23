Top 8 celebs on when they lost their virginity

Interesting! Here's when Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars spoke about losing virginity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor shocked all when he said that he lost his virginity at the age of 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh once revealed that he lost virginity at the age of 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On KWK, Ranveer joked that he lost virginity before Arjun Kapoor. So one can connect the dots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar in his book revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 26.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Humans of Bombay, Kalki Koechlin confessed that she allowed someone to get intimate with her at the age of 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty revealed on Big Brother that she lost her virginity at the age of 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan joked on Koffee With Karan that he is still a virgin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arbaaz Khan then busted the bubble when he pointed at Salman when asked who can never win ‘No sex for a month’ challenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not the age of losing virginity but Alia Bhatt once revealed her favourite sex position – The Classic Missionary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput once revealed a bedroom secret and said Shahid Kapoor is a control freak in bed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora too revealed her favourite position and said she likes to be on top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!