Top 8 celebs on when they lost their virginity

Interesting! Here's when Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars spoke about losing virginity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor shocked all when he said that he lost his virginity at the age of 15.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh once revealed that he lost virginity at the age of 12.

Arjun Kapoor

On KWK, Ranveer joked that he lost virginity before Arjun Kapoor. So one can connect the dots.

Sunny Leone

On Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 14.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar in his book revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 26.

Kalki Koechlin

To Humans of Bombay, Kalki Koechlin confessed that she allowed someone to get intimate with her at the age of 9.

Shilpa Shetty

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty revealed on Big Brother that she lost her virginity at the age of 22.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan joked on Koffee With Karan that he is still a virgin.

Arbaaz Khan pokes fun at Salman

Arbaaz Khan then busted the bubble when he pointed at Salman when asked who can never win ‘No sex for a month’ challenge.

Alia Bhatt

Not the age of losing virginity but Alia Bhatt once revealed her favourite sex position – The Classic Missionary.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput once revealed a bedroom secret and said Shahid Kapoor is a control freak in bed.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora too revealed her favourite position and said she likes to be on top.

