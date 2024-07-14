Top 8 cricket players who attended Anant-Radhika wedding

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar: The legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar was spotted adding his presence to the festivities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gautam Gambhir: By interacting with other guests, Gautam Gambhir brought a sense of refinement to the occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MS Dhoni: The former captain of India was seen having fun with his usual laid-back style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik Pandya: The all-around player added flair and charisma to the momentous event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krunal Pandya: Joining his brother in the festivities, Krunal Pandya took part in the pleasure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishan Kishan: At the event, it was evident that the young cricket player was having a fantastic time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuzvendra Chahal: The energetic atmosphere was enhanced by the appearance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasprit Bumrah: The stylish and jovial fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah attended the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Radhika Merchant once wore a dress made of real diamond, it's cost will leave you speechless

 

 Find Out More