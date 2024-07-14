Top 8 cricket players who attended Anant-Radhika wedding
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 14, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar: The legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar was spotted adding his presence to the festivities.
Gautam Gambhir: By interacting with other guests, Gautam Gambhir brought a sense of refinement to the occasion.
MS Dhoni: The former captain of India was seen having fun with his usual laid-back style.
Hardik Pandya: The all-around player added flair and charisma to the momentous event.
Krunal Pandya: Joining his brother in the festivities, Krunal Pandya took part in the pleasure.
Ishan Kishan: At the event, it was evident that the young cricket player was having a fantastic time.
Yuzvendra Chahal: The energetic atmosphere was enhanced by the appearance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Jasprit Bumrah: The stylish and jovial fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah attended the wedding.
