Top 8 cute romantic Korean dramas for teens
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 22, 2024
A cute story of a high school girl who has a crush on the most attractive and intelligent male in the school, who ultimately succumbs to her allure, is told in the show Playful Kiss.
Love Alarm: The complex love lives of three high school students are followed in this story that takes place in a world where an app warns users if someone nearby has romantic affections for them.
Boys Over Flowers is a timeless tale about an impoverished girl adjusting to life at a prestigious high school, where she attracts the attention of the wealthy and prominent boys.
True Beauty: Centers on a high school girl who develops a love triangle with two popular boys after learning the technique of cosmetics application to improve her appearance and confidence.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is a series about a weightlifter and her romantic journey with a childhood buddy who went on to become a swimming star is called Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.
In the show To All the Guys Who Loved Me, a high school girl who has been rejected numerous times vows never to fall in love again but ends up torn between two attractive boys.
The touching tale of a college student who gets plastic surgery to stop being bullied and discovers genuine love and self-acceptance is shown in My ID is Gangnam Beauty.
In the drama You're Beautiful, a girl poses as her twin brother in order to join a well-known boy band, which results in amusing and romantic situations.
