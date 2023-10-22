Top 8 flop films of Animal star Ranbir Kapoor that stopped him from becoming the next superstar

Ranbir Kapoor was labelled as the next rising superstar when he debuted in Bollywood; but these mistakes haven't made him win the title yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor often admits that he hasn't made favourable choices in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biggest flops of Ranbir Kapoor have kept him from being the superstar of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with this film but failed to make a mark. The film earned only 39.22 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being high on content and emotions, RK and Deepika Padukone's film was a disappointment. The film made around 65 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif had predicted this film would be a flop, and she was right. The film collected only 33 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor had admitted he made a mistake by doing a masala entertainer so early in career, as it miserably tanked at the box office and earned only Rs 55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir regrets doing the biggest disaster; the film had collected only 44 crore reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's last film was a dud at the box and made 86.85 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is the biggest disaster in Ranbir Kapoor's career; the budget was above 100 crore and it made only 43 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor's film was mocked due to its glaring mistakes; it was a disaster and earned 42 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayan Mukerji's directorial was the latest box office hit for Ranbir, and it made 431 crore worldwide. TJMM also earned 220 cr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
