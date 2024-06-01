Top 8 fun facts about Gauri Khan that only Shah Rukh Khan might know

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2024

Gauri Khan the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently interviewed and she revealed some fun facts about herself.

She mentioned her wake up time to be quite late as compared to others and she only wakes up at 10 am.

After waking up she usually has a chocolate to start the day off.

Her other favourite food include Japanese food and she’s a big fan of Japanese cuisine.

However, the favourite destination spot for Gauri Khan is London. UNited Kingdom.

Gauri also mentioned that she takes fashion advice from Instagram and it serves as a good fashion source for her.

However, she has mostly muted everyone on Instagram.

When asked who can make her laugh the most, her answer was Abram Khan who is the the third child of the famous coup;e.

The fashion designer is currently obsessed with the brand Zoya and their products.

Thanks For Reading!

