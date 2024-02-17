Top 8 Indian celebrities who have huge family businesses
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
These are some of the families of Bollywood who were already quite well off before the actors made a name for themselves in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor Family has generations of actors, directors, and producers with Business ventures including film production companies like RK Films and Kapoor Films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan Family has diverse business interests like sports teams, clothing lines, and event management companies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's family owns Filmkraft, a renowned production house established by his father, Rakesh Roshan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Established in both Telugu and Hindi cinema. Nagarjuna Akkineni's family founded Annapurna Studios.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt established Vishesh Films, launching the careers of several actors. including Alia Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s family has a long history in film production. Salman Khan Films has produced several successful movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff runs a media company while as we all know his father is a veteran actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ambani Family is one of the richest if not the richest family of the country and has its own connections within Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 must-watch environmental documentaries on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More