Top 8 Indian celebrities who have huge family businesses

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024

These are some of the families of Bollywood who were already quite well off before the actors made a name for themselves in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapoor Family has generations of actors, directors, and producers with Business ventures including film production companies like RK Films and Kapoor Films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachchan Family has diverse business interests like sports teams, clothing lines, and event management companies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan's family owns Filmkraft, a renowned production house established by his father, Rakesh Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Established in both Telugu and Hindi cinema. Nagarjuna Akkineni's family founded Annapurna Studios.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt established Vishesh Films, launching the careers of several actors. including Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s family has a long history in film production. Salman Khan Films has produced several successful movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff runs a media company while as we all know his father is a veteran actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ambani Family is one of the richest if not the richest family of the country and has its own connections within Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 must-watch environmental documentaries on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More