Top 8 K-pop groups to look forward to in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
K-pop is one the music genres which has been on a rapid rise these past few years. Here are some of K-pop groups to look forward to in 2024.
BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop and it’ll be interesting to see what they have in store for us in 2024.
LE SSERAFIM the five-member group has been taking the industry by storm lately.
Formed in 2022, NMIXX is a six-member girl group who are still pretty new but have been performing well.
New Jeans is a 5 member group featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They have been in the headlines ever since their debut song, Attention.
Seventeen is a 13-member Boy Band who has been active since 2015.
EXO another older Boy Band with 9 members, they are extensively well-known for their music in Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin as well.
Hana is another girl band with 8 members who made their debut this year only, let’s see what they’ll have in store for us next year.
Making their debut in 2016, NCT 127 is a boy band originally formed with 7 members and now increased to 10.
