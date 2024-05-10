Top 8 Korean actresses with crazy fan following on social media
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 10, 2024
With an astounding 31.3 million devoted followers, IU commands a virtual kingdom teeming with devotion and respect on the wide platform of Instagram.
Behind her, Bae Suzy moves with elegance, her 19.8 million dedicated fans illuminating her online persona like a constellation of stars.
With 19.7 million enthralled souls following her every step, Jung Ho-yeon walks side by side, her digital footprint creating a wonder-filled path.
Song Hye-kyo finds herself in this digital environment with 17 million devoted fans, her profile a calm haven amidst the chaos of social media.
Yoona's 17.2 million devoted fans make her a shining presence amidst this digital symphony, with every interaction serving as a melody in her melodic online chorus.
Han So-hee captivates 16.5 million followers with elegance and composure; her profile is a haven of beauty and charm in the internet wilderness.
With 15.2 million followers, Lee Sung-kyoung creates her own digital tapestry, with every click becoming a stroke in her colorful depiction of online influence.
In the middle of this digital tapestry, Park Shin-hye's profile stands out thanks to her 14.8 million followers, who are all proof of her timeless appeal and charm.
