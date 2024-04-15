Top 8 Korean dramas based on revenge

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

The Glory: A champion martial artist seeks atonement by retaliation.

My Name: Ex-cop seeks retribution by infiltrating the criminal underworld.

Week Hero Class: Students seek retribution from oppressors through their powers.

Vincenzo: Mafia consigliere makes a comeback to exact revenge on the dishonest corporation.

The Penthouse: A network of betrayal and retaliation entangles its affluent residents.

Pandora: A woman discovers familial betrayal and wants retribution.

Ballerina: Following career sabotage, dancer seeks retribution.

Taxi Driver: Justice is served to fugitive criminals by vigilantes.

