Top 8 Korean dramas based on revenge
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 15, 2024
The Glory: A champion martial artist seeks atonement by retaliation.
My Name: Ex-cop seeks retribution by infiltrating the criminal underworld.
Week Hero Class: Students seek retribution from oppressors through their powers.
Vincenzo: Mafia consigliere makes a comeback to exact revenge on the dishonest corporation.
The Penthouse: A network of betrayal and retaliation entangles its affluent residents.
Pandora: A woman discovers familial betrayal and wants retribution.
Ballerina: Following career sabotage, dancer seeks retribution.
Taxi Driver: Justice is served to fugitive criminals by vigilantes.
