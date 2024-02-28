Top 8 Korean dramas bound to make your heart break
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Goblin: A cursed goblin uses love to find atonement, but his immortality puts a stop to his plans.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: A woman in ancient Korea, caught up in the lives of princes, must choose between devotion and love.
Uncontrollably Fond: Destiny brings a famous person and a producer back together, yet their individual histories and situations sever them.
It's Okay, That's Love: People who struggle with mental health problems find comfort and healing in the love of one another.
Stairway to Heaven: Fate and familial strife force childhood sweethearts to part ways and face disaster.
Scarlet Heart: A woman is taken back in time to the Joseon Dynasty and must negotiate betrayal, power, and love with the princes.
Autumn in My Heaven: When sisters who were split up at birth learn who they really are, they go through heartache and sacrifice.
Reply 1988: A sentimental trip through first loves, family, and friendship that is tempered with the bittersweet reality of life in Korea in the 1980s.
