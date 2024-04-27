Top 8 Korean dramas featuring toxic characters
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
Itaewon Class: Characters in the competitive restaurant industry are driven by avarice and retaliation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Save Me: Deceitful cult leaders prey on helpless people who are looking for God.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Me, Heal Me: Many personas reveal a complex network of lies and trauma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cheese in the Trap: A college student and his cunning classmate engage in psychological warfare.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Mister: Workplace politics and toxic family dynamics pose a threat to the characters' stability.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Temptation: The limits of marriage and faithfulness are put to the test by lust, greed, and betrayal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Foster: Finding out about her husband's adultery upends a doctor's life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The World of the Married: A labyrinth of falsehoods and retaliation follows marital betrayal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: These Top 9 true crime documentaries on OTT will give you chills
Find Out More