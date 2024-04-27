Top 8 Korean dramas featuring toxic characters

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Itaewon Class: Characters in the competitive restaurant industry are driven by avarice and retaliation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Save Me: Deceitful cult leaders prey on helpless people who are looking for God.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Me, Heal Me: Many personas reveal a complex network of lies and trauma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheese in the Trap: A college student and his cunning classmate engage in psychological warfare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr. Mister: Workplace politics and toxic family dynamics pose a threat to the characters' stability.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Temptation: The limits of marriage and faithfulness are put to the test by lust, greed, and betrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Foster: Finding out about her husband's adultery upends a doctor's life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The World of the Married: A labyrinth of falsehoods and retaliation follows marital betrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: These Top 9 true crime documentaries on OTT will give you chills

 

 Find Out More