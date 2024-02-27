Top 8 Korean dramas for the foodie inside you
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
"Let's Eat": Trace the gastronomic explorations of a cohort of neighbors who unite via their mutual passion for cuisine.
"Oh My Ghost" is a romantic comedy about a gifted chef who is taken over by a ghost who has a love of cooking.
"Wok of Love": Experience the world of culinary competition as a celebrity chef, a bankrupt heiress, and a former mobster team up to save a struggling Chinese restaurant.
"King of Baking, Kim Takgu" follows a gifted baker as he strives to become the best baker in the world while dealing with obstacles and competitors.
"Pasta": This dramatization of the lives and relationships of chefs, waiters, and wannabe cooks is set in a posh Italian restaurant kitchen.
"Midnight Diner": Enter a tiny diner where the cook prepares comfort food and enjoys hearing the anecdotes of his varied patrons. The diner only opens at midnight.
"Temperature of Love": A gifted chef and an ardent aspiring screenwriter fall in love.
"Mystic Pop-up Bar" is a fantasy drama in which a mystery bar owner and her staff use dreams to settle grudges amongst patrons while offering delectable cuisine and beverages.
