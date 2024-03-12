Top 8 Korean dramas for young adults
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
"Because This Is My First Life" is a charming romantic drama that examines marriage and the intricacies of contemporary relationships.
"Hello, My Twenties" is an engrossing television series that chronicles the lives of five young women who share a house and struggle with friendship, love, and self-discovery.
"My Liberation Notes" is an affecting tale of personal development and empowerment as people face their pasts and work to break free from social norms and limitations.
"Run On" is a novel love drama that explores the power of connection and communication across linguistic boundaries.
"My Mister" is a profoundly poignant story that explores the lives of common people who encounter hardship and find comfort and fortitude in chance encounters and acts of compassion.
"Start-Up" is a gripping story of love, ambition, and entrepreneurship following a group of young tech innovators as they pursue their aspirations in the cutthroat world of startups.
"Be Melodramatic" is a lighthearted yet quirky comedy that centers on the lives of three women in contemporary Seoul.
"Yumi's Cells" is a lovely and original romantic comedy that personifies a woman's range of feelings and experiences to provide an intimate look into the inner workings of her mind.
