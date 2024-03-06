Top 8 Korean dramas showcasing best action sequences

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

"Vincenzo": A mafia consigliere who returns to Korea and gets entangled in a fight against corruption is the subject of this dark comedy-drama.

"Taxi Driver" follows the vigilante actions of an enigmatic taxi service that aims to bring victims who have been let down by the legal system's injustices to justice.

"Mouse" is a psychological thriller in which a detective searches for a psychotic murderer who has a violent biological background.

"Sisyphus": A brilliant engineer and a competent warrior work together to stop disastrous events from happening in the future, blending elements of mystery and science fiction.

"The Penthouse": Showcases the evil side of ambition by telling the story of a betrayal, power struggle, and revenge among the occupants of an opulent apartment building.

"Navillera" is a touching drama about an odd connection that forms between a young man who wants to be a dancer and a retired ballerino.

"Law School": An elite law school serves as the setting for this legal thriller, which explores a number of mysteries surrounding the death of a professor and how it affects the students.

"L.U.C.A.: The Beginning" is a science fiction action series that tracks a guy with remarkable talents as he battles against people who try to control him and learns about his strange past.

