Top 8 Korean dramas that'll make you want to pack your bags and travel
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
"The Package": Go on a guided trip of France with a group of travelers and discover love and self-discovery amid the stunning scenery of Paris and Mont Saint-Michel.
"Goblin": Experience the amazing sequences shot in Quebec City, Canada, while you go into the mythical world of goblins and grim reapers in South Korea.
"Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim" showcases the splendor of rural South Korea while following a gifted surgeon who takes a job at a small provincial hospital.
"When the Camellia Blooms" transports viewers to the charming small town of Ongsan, South Korea, where a single mother manages a bar and discovers love amid the charming surroundings.
"Let's Eat" takes viewers on a culinary tour of South Korea as a group of neighbors connect over food.
"Encounter" follows the romance between a wealthy hotel CEO and a free-spirited young woman as they travel to picturesque destinations like Cuba.
The plot of "Crash Landing on You" centers on a South Korean heiress who unintentionally crashes in North Korea and develops feelings for an army soldier there.
"Descendants of the Sun" examines the love story between a doctor and a soldier in a fictitious nation devastated by conflict.
