Top 8 Korean dramas to deal with depression

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

Welcome to Waikiki: Characters experience obstacles in their personal and professional lives, but their close-knit community of friends provides them with comfort and support.

Strong woman Do Bong Soon: By realizing her talents and abilities, the protagonist triumphs over bullying and feelings of inferiority.

Vincenzo: The journey of the main character entails pursuing justice in order to find purpose.

Mr. Queen: The main character, dislocated in both space and time, uses humor and adaptability to cope with loneliness and bewilderment.

Chief Kim: The protagonist finds self-worth and atonement as a result of his conversion from a dishonest accountant to a person of moral integrity.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: People in the beachside community help one another through a range of personal hardships.

The Sound of Your Heart: This comedy suggests that finding humor in life's absurdities can be a coping method for handling stress and mild depression.

Hospital Playlist: The medical staff in this drama demonstrates how important it is to have strong, compassionate relationships in order to manage mental health by relying on their friendships and mutual support.

