Top 8 Korean dramas to make you addicted to them
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 07, 2024
Hotel Del Luna: A haunting hotel with a mysterious proprietor.
Vincenzo: The return of the Mafia lawyer and the battle against corruption.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: When serving as a bodyguard, super power meets romance.
The changing dynamics of an office romance is shown in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.
Descendants of the Sun: Amidst rescue efforts for disasters, love blossoms.
Goblin: A gloomy reaper on a supernatural love journey.
Class Itaewon: The ex-con's quest for achievement in Itaewon.
Crash Landing on You: Cross-border romance following a paragliding accident is worth watching.
