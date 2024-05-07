Top 8 Korean dramas to make you addicted to them

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Hotel Del Luna: A haunting hotel with a mysterious proprietor.

Vincenzo: The return of the Mafia lawyer and the battle against corruption.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: When serving as a bodyguard, super power meets romance.

The changing dynamics of an office romance is shown in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Descendants of the Sun: Amidst rescue efforts for disasters, love blossoms.

Goblin: A gloomy reaper on a supernatural love journey.

Class Itaewon: The ex-con's quest for achievement in Itaewon.

Crash Landing on You: Cross-border romance following a paragliding accident is worth watching.

