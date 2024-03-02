Top 8 Korean dramas to take you back in the old times
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
In the Joseon Dynasty, "Jewel in the Palace" is an epic drama that chronicles the life of a young girl who grows up to become the first female royal physician.
"Moon Embracing the Sun" is a drama that takes place in the Joseon Dynasty and centers on a forbidden love tale.
"Empress Ki" - This dramatization of the life of Empress Ki, based on her real-life experiences, follows her ascent from a lowly upbringing to her position as one of the most powerful people.
"Six Flying Dragons" is a drama that centers on the political unrest and power conflicts that occurred during the late Goryeo and early Joseon Dynasties.
"Scarlet Heart: Ryeo" - In this story, a contemporary woman gets carried away to the Goryeo Dynasty and gets mixed up in the romantic lives of the royal princes.
"Kingdom" is a novel fusion of zombie thriller and historical drama that takes place in Joseon-era Korea.
"Mr. Sunshine" is a drama about a Korean-born U.S. marine officer set in the Joseon Dynasty in the late 19th century.
"Queen Seondeok" - This drama portrays the ascent to power of one of Korea's most fabled female monarchs, Queen Seondeok of Silla, and is based on her biography.
