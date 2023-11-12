Top 8 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT after a heartbreak
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Reply 1988 : Five neighborhood friends experience growth, love, and self-discovery during their teen years in the late 1980s.
It’s Okay Not to Be Okay : A kind psychiatric ward caretaker and an antisocial children’s book writer help each other move on from their traumatic pasts.
Move to Heaven : A trauma cleaner with autism struggles to cope with his father’s death under the guardianship of his ex-convict uncle.
Chocolate : Years after a chance encounter at a restaurant, a world-famous chef and a hard-nosed neurosurgeon meet again to prepare meals for hospice ward patients.
Yumi's Cells : A thirty-something office worker experiences heartbreak and sets out on a voyage of self-discovery as she embarks on a new profession.
Hometown ChaCha Cha: A tough-minded dentist, worn down by the fast-paced city life, relocates to a small, tight-knit seaside town where he meets a gregarious handyman.
Our Beloved Summer: After their traumatic breakup, a documentary sequel about their friendship requires the former high school lovers to get back together.
While You Were Sleeping :A young lady, plagued by startlingly precise premonitions, collaborates with an inexperienced prosecutor to avert actual catastrophes.
