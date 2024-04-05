Top 8 Korean dramas with unique love stories

Goblin: An ancient goblin develops feelings for a human woman.

My Love from the Star: A contemporary actress and an alien fall in love.

A hospital staff member and a children's book author help one another heal in It's Okay to Not Be Okay .

Heiress falls in love with a North Korean army officer in Crash Landing on You.

W: Two Worlds: The exciting romance between a surgeon and a comic book character.

The Master's Sun: A CEO provides comfort to a woman who sees ghosts.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: Between a weightlifter and a swimmer, romance grows.

The Legend of the Blue Sea: The entwined destinies of a mermaid and a con artist.

