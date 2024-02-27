Top 8 Korean lines from Korean dramas and their meaning

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

(Yeoboseyo): When answering the phone, this word says "Hello."

(Bogoshipo): This is Korean for "I miss you".

(Appa): Dad is a word that is used a lot in the shows.

(Chingu) means "Friend" in K dramas.

(Eomma): Mom, a word that's used a lot.

(Joh-ahae) means I like you, and it is used by actors a lot.

(Saranghaeyo) to say "I love you" in an informal sense.

(Saranghae) to say "I love you" in a formal sense.

