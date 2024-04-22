Top 8 Korean shows that will leave you scared

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Tale of the Nine-Tailed: A legendary fox sets off on a mission that results in paranormal experiences.

Strangers From Hell: Murderous, dark mysteries lurk in a man's new hostel.

Sweet Home: As mankind transforms into vicious beasts, building occupants must endure.

A Korean Odyssey (Hwayugi): A contemporary retelling of a traditional story, rife with mystical creatures and demons.

The Cursed (2020): Dark, shamanic mysteries surround a company's success.

Hellbound (2021): A supernatural force unleashed divine vengeance, causing anarchy throughout society.

In the drama All of Us Are Dead (2022), a high school turns into the epicenter of a zombie apocalypse, sparking an intense struggle for survival.

The Master's Sun: A man plagued by his uncanny past encounters and a lady gifted with the ability to sense spirits.

