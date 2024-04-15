Top 8 most-paid Bollywood stars on Instagram

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

These are some of the stars that earn the most through Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra garners a huge following of more than 90 million and earns about 3 crores just from Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan while has a following of 12 million, she earns about 1-2 crores through the platform.

Deepika Padukone has a staggering 78 million followers and earns around 1.5 crores on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most interactive and active Bollywood stars has 88 million followers and earns about 1.18 crores from Instagram.

BMCM star Akshay Kumar earns about 1 crore from Instagram and also has a huge following of 68 million.

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan earns about 1 crore from the platform as well while garnering a 46.5 million following.

With a following of about 83 million, Alia Bhatt’s earnings from Instagram exceeds 1 crore.

Katrina Kaif also earns about 1 crore on Instagram and has a following of almost 80 million.

