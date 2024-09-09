Top 8 most successful South Indian movie directors who have rarely delivered a flop

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2024

SS Rajamouli truly is one of the biggest filmmakers in India currently. His films like Baahubali and RRR have been massive blockbuster hits.

Atlee is among the top 10 South Indian directors who also ventured into Bollywood with Jawan. His next is Baby John with Varun Dhawan.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is delivering hits after hits with films like Kabir Singh, Animal and more. His next is Spirit with Prabhas.

Mani Ratnam who has been honoured with Padma Shri is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers. From Nayakan to Ponniyin Selvan, he has delivered many hits.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the man behind massive films like Leo, Vikram, Kaithi, Master and more.

Ghajini maker A.R. Murugadoss is a well-established filmmaker who has been entertaining masses with his films like Sarkar, Thuppaki, Darbar and more.

Game Changer filmmaker S. Shankar is the man behind films like Indian, Enthiran, Anniyan, 2.0 and more.

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the highest-paid filmmakers who has directed movies like Guntur Karam and many more.

Vetrimaaran is the man behind many critically acclaimed movies like Vada Chennai, Asuran and others.

KGF, Salaar and other movies wouldn't have existed without director Prashanth Neel. These are among the highest grossing movies ever.

