Top 8 most trendy Korean pop songs loved by the youth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Fearless by Sserafim has powerful vocals to listen to.
Nanana by Got7 is a sweet fun song.
Maniac by Stray Kids is an intense song you must listen to.
Love Dive by IVE is a smooth and soothing song.
Dun dun by Everglow is a peppy song which can’t be missed.
TT by Twice is a different type of song which is loved by the listeners.
Hit by Seventeen is a song filled with enthusiasm and energy.
Lion by Gidle seems to be a powerful song which you can listen to all day.
