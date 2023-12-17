Top 8 movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected in her career
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated Indian actresses with a career spanning decades.
Despite her successful career, Aishwarya missed out on some significant movies that became hits for other actresses.
Aishwarya declined the role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, leading to Vidya Balan's memorable portrayal of Manjulika.
She missed out on Bajirao Mastani, which was eventually made with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Due to prior commitments, Aishwarya couldn't be part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Rani Mukerji took the role.
Personal reasons made her reject Munna Bhai MBBS, and Gracy Singh took on the role.
She turned down Krrish, allowing Priyanka Chopra to step in, contributing to the success of the franchise.
Scheduling conflicts prevented her from being in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, leading to Kajol's memorable performance.
She couldn't star in Raja Hindustani due to her Miss World pageant preparations, and the role went to Karisma Kapoor.
Aishwarya declined the role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, leading to Ameesha Patel's debut alongside Hrithik Roshan.
