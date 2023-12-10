Top 8 Must-watch OTT releases in December 2023 to look forward to
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
December promises amazing movies and web series on OTT to end the year with a bang.
Here are some of the web series and movies, you can watch that are released or will be released in December.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age drama movie of 3 friends living in Mumbai, starring Ananya Panday.
Berlin is a highly anticipated series about the past of the mastermind behind the Money Heist series.
The historical drama about Queen Elizabeth, Crown will stream the 2nd part of its 6th season.
Kadak Singh starring Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a patient who lost his memories and is now trying to discover himself.
Dhootha, released at the start of the month is about a journalist whose life takes a turn after a mysterious event happens to him.
Maestro is a biography about the life of the legendary Telugu musician, Ilayaraja.
The Archies was recently released and has received positive feedback from fans and critics alike.
The last part of The Freelancer will also be released this month, the movie is about a hitman taking over his former employers.
