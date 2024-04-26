Top 8 Pakistani dramas with happy ending
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
Suno Chanda is a charming romantic comedy that centers on the turbulent lives and developing romance of two complete opposites who are coerced into an arranged marriage during Ramadan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: This drama tracks the journeys of individuals as it examines the complexity of love and relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin is a gripping tale that explores the difficulties a woman faces when she must choose between her love and her duty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar: This drama explores the entwined lives of characters as they deal with betrayal, sacrifice, and love, emphasizing the human spirit's resiliency.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a gripping story about love, ambition, and social class differences that follows a young woman as she overcomes many challenges to achieve her goals of independence and success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udaari: Udaari tackles societal topics like gender inequality and child abuse by following the lives of people from various origins whose paths cross because they have similar goals and struggles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad: The drama, which is based on Hashim Nadeem's novel, chronicles a young man's quest for acceptance and self-discovery in a culture that prizes conformity and superficiality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yakeen Ka Safar is a show that explores themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the transformational power of love and belief through the lives of people who are linked by fate and faith.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies, streaming on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More