Top 8 Pakistani dramas with happy ending

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Suno Chanda is a charming romantic comedy that centers on the turbulent lives and developing romance of two complete opposites who are coerced into an arranged marriage during Ramadan.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: This drama tracks the journeys of individuals as it examines the complexity of love and relationships.

Tere Bin is a gripping tale that explores the difficulties a woman faces when she must choose between her love and her duty.

Mere Humsafar: This drama explores the entwined lives of characters as they deal with betrayal, sacrifice, and love, emphasizing the human spirit's resiliency.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a gripping story about love, ambition, and social class differences that follows a young woman as she overcomes many challenges to achieve her goals of independence and success.

Udaari: Udaari tackles societal topics like gender inequality and child abuse by following the lives of people from various origins whose paths cross because they have similar goals and struggles.

Parizaad: The drama, which is based on Hashim Nadeem's novel, chronicles a young man's quest for acceptance and self-discovery in a culture that prizes conformity and superficiality.

Yakeen Ka Safar is a show that explores themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the transformational power of love and belief through the lives of people who are linked by fate and faith.

