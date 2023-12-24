Top 8 performances in movies and web series in 2023 that disappointed us

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

There is no doubt that the year has been quite good with a lot of notable performances.

However, these are some of the performances that let us down.

Suhana Khan in The Archies got a lot of support but a lot of backlash as well due to her terrible acting in her debut performance.

Similarly, Khushi Kapoor another Star-kid failed to impress on her debut in The Archies as well.

Tammannah Bhatia played the role of a tough cop in Aakhri Sach and it just didn’t fit right.

The casting of Ishaan Khatter in Pippa received a lot of backlash as he just wasn’t fit for the role of a soldier which needs strict body language and voice.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui left fans scratching their heads and questioning why he even took up the role in the movie.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was just not it due to a variety of different reasons.

Sidharth Malhotra and Mission Majnu was another one of the combos that just didn’t sit right given the sloppy performance by the actor.

Lady Killer was marred by no promotion and bad performance of both Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

