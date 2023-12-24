Top 8 performances in movies and web series in 2023 that disappointed us
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023
There is no doubt that the year has been quite good with a lot of notable performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, these are some of the performances that let us down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan in The Archies got a lot of support but a lot of backlash as well due to her terrible acting in her debut performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, Khushi Kapoor another Star-kid failed to impress on her debut in The Archies as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tammannah Bhatia played the role of a tough cop in Aakhri Sach and it just didn’t fit right.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The casting of Ishaan Khatter in Pippa received a lot of backlash as he just wasn’t fit for the role of a soldier which needs strict body language and voice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui left fans scratching their heads and questioning why he even took up the role in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was just not it due to a variety of different reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra and Mission Majnu was another one of the combos that just didn’t sit right given the sloppy performance by the actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lady Killer was marred by no promotion and bad performance of both Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy, Deepika Padukone and more best actresses of 2023
Find Out More