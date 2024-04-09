Top 8 richest Korean actors that are highly paid

Kim Soo-Hyun: Kim Soo-Hyun is one of the wealthiest performers in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of $117 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So Ji-Sub: With an estimated net worth of $41 million, Ji-Sub has made a name for himself as a well-off and well-respected individual.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Jong-Suk: With a roughly $32 million net worth, Lee Jong-Suk has cemented himself as one of South Korea's highest-paid actors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min-Ho: With a net worth of $26 million, Lee Min-Ho is a well-known personality in the Korean entertainment industry, particularly for his performing accomplishments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong Ki: With an astounding $24 million in net worth, Song Joong Ki has solidified his place in the industry as one of the most sought-after actors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyun Bin: Known for his commercial endorsements and acting accomplishments, Hyun Bin has a net worth of $21 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seo-Joon: One of South Korea's most bankable celebrities, Park Seo-Joon has risen to popularity with an estimated net worth of $21 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Seung Gi: With a fortune of $16 million, he has established himself as a well-liked and prosperous figure in the Korean entertainment industry by showcasing his versatility as an actor, singer, and entertainer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
