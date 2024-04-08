Top 8 romantic Korean dramas to watch with your spouse
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
My Love from the Star: Follow the timeless romance as an immortal alien and a well-known actress fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Examine the unusual and cute relationship between a kind-hearted mental health professional and a children's book author who are adorable with one another in It's Okay to Not Be Okay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My ID is Gangnam Beauty - Discover the tale of a young lady who gets plastic surgery to stop being bullied.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?: Discover the fascinating story of a secretary and a narcissistic vice president of a firm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: Follow the endearing journey of a committed weightlifter who is chasing her aspirations and the encouraging swimmer who is by her side.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin - Go on a fantastical journey with a cursed goblin and the human bride who will put an end to his eternity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun: Trace the romantic journey of a committed soldier and a talented physician
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Experience the forbidden love story of a North Korean soldier and a South Korean heiress who meet by chance and end up falling in love in Crash Landing on You.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 critically acclaimed web series on Netflix
Find Out More