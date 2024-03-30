Top 8 shocking breakups of Indian actors which left fans speechless

Vridhi Soodhan | Mar 30, 2024

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were shocked to learn about their split, as there were whispers of growing distance and competing professional goals.

Due to a variety of factors, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who were regarded as one of Bollywood's most promising couples, unexpectedly ended their relationship.

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor: Even though they were one of Bollywood's most talked-about pairs, their split surprised fans, with reports citing incompatibilities and divergent professional goals.

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai: After a short-lived and turbulent romance, Vivek Oberoi's contentious public remarks linking Salman Khan to their problems together brought attention to their breakup.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai: Despite their well-publicized split, there remained tension in their relationship due to disputes and accusations surrounding it.

After a protracted partnership, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu unexpectedly called it quits, citing commitment and compatibility problems.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor: Their media-spewing breakup caused a great deal of conjecture when their engagement was unexpectedly called off for unclear reasons.

Despite having a scorching on-screen chemistry, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's off-screen romance terminated due to schedule conflicts and suspicions of adultery.

