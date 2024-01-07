Top 8 South Indian actresses who debuted as teenagers in the industry
These are some of the South Indian actresses who have been dominating the industry since teenage.
Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame at 18 with a viral clip from Oru Adaar Love and gained popularity in Telugu cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna entered at 19 with Kirik Party and is now a successful actress across Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films.
Tamannaah Bhatia started in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and has created a legacy for herself ever since.
Nayanthara debuted at 19 with Manassinakkare and has become a sought-after actress, she was also recently featured in Jawan alongside SRK.
Trisha Krishnan entered the industry at 19 with Mounam Pesiyadhe and remains one of the top female actresses in Tamil cinema.
Manju Warrier started in the late '90s, at the age of just 5 but took a break after marriage, returned after 16 years with ‘How Old Are You?’
Kajal Aggarwal made her debut at 19 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and since then has been a part of various successful films.
Saniya Iyappan debuted at the young age of 16 with Queen, gained fame with her dance videos, and remained popular.
