Top 8 South Indian new movies starring Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more to look forward to in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Salaar is on the verge of its release and that would mark the end of all the major South Indian movies released for the year 2023.
Salaar features Prabhas and is all set to release on 22nd December.
However, Salaar isn’t the only Prabhas movie in the line as we also wait for Kalki 2898 AD.
Kalki will probably have one of the biggest budgets ever allotted for a movie so expectations are high already.
The Fan favourite Pushpa will also be getting its second part next year with the name, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.
Kanguva starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani is scheduled for a release in 2024.
Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will also see its release next year.
Operation Valentine will see the debut of Manushi Chillar in the Telugu Cinema. The movie is all set to be a thriller and fans can’t wait for its release.
Indian 2 which will be the story of an ex-freedom fighter played by none other than Kamal Haasan will release next year.
Hanu Man is a movie where the protagonist who gets the power of Hanuman to fight, to be released in 2024.
