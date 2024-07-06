Top 8 underrated roles played by Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi
| Jul 06, 2024
Shweta Tripathi is most famous as Golu Gupta, evolving from an innocent, bookish girl to a fierce and strategic player in Mirzapur.
Apart from that let's take a look at some of her underrated roles on the occasion of her 39th birthday.
In Masaan, Shweta brings to life Shaalu Gupta, a spirited young woman to life.
Shweta’s nuanced performance as Sulu, a schoolgirl entangled in a complex and illicit relationship with her teacher in Haraamkhor.
As Enakshi in Gone Kesh, Shweta sensitively depicts a young woman's journey to self-acceptance while dealing with alopecia.
Playing Maya in Rashmi Rocket, Shweta brings warmth and depth to her role as a supportive friend.
Shweta’s role as Amara in The Gone Game sees her as a determined woman navigating the mysterious disappearance of her brother.
In Laakhon Mein Ek, Shweta shines as Dr. Shreya, a dedicated medical officer battling systemic corruption in rural healthcare.
As Yuvishka in Cargo, Shweta captivates with her unique and thought-provoking performance in a sci-fi setting.
