Top 8 underrated South Indian movie directors

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

These are the eight lesser-known visionaries of South Indian cinema with under-appreciated works.

While Vetrimaaran has gained critical acclaim for films like Aadukalam and Visaranai but his work remains underappreciated.

Mysskin known for his unique storytelling style and unconventional narratives, Mysskin's with films like Pisaasu and Anjathey.

Karthik Subbaraj has garnered attention for films like Pizza and Jigarthanda.

Primarily associated with Marathi cinema, Nagraj Manjule's Tamil directorial debut, Asuran received widespread acclaim.

Director Ram is known for his emotionally charged dramas like Thanga Meengal and Peranbu.

With films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam, Venu Udugula demonstrated his ability to tell stories with strong social messages.

Rathna Kumar made his directorial debut with Meyaadha Maan, a film praised for its fresh storytelling and Aadai as well.

Ashwin Saravanan is known for his psychological thrillers, he has directed films like Maya and Game Over.

