Top 8 upcoming Tamil new movies to look out for in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024

Indian 2 will see a collaboration between legendary Tamil artists like Kamal Haasan and Shankar.

Tamil Cinema had a standout year in 2023, let's see if these movies will be able to replicate the success in 2024.

Greatest Of All Time will be the next movie of Thalapathy Vijay alongside Venkath Prabhu.

Vidaa Muyarchi will be Ajith’s movie for the 2024 season.

Vijay Sethupati record breaker movie Viduthalai will come out with its second part in 2024.

The much-anticipated movie period action movie of Suriya, Kanguva will release in 2024.

Thanagaalan, another movie set in the Kolar God Mines, reminds you KGF?

Dhanush will be seen on the big screen yet again with Captain Miller.

Talking about collaborations, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will come together for the movie Vettaiyan.

