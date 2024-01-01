Top 8 upcoming Tamil new movies to look out for in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Indian 2 will see a collaboration between legendary Tamil artists like Kamal Haasan and Shankar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil Cinema had a standout year in 2023, let's see if these movies will be able to replicate the success in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Greatest Of All Time will be the next movie of Thalapathy Vijay alongside Venkath Prabhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidaa Muyarchi will be Ajith’s movie for the 2024 season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupati record breaker movie Viduthalai will come out with its second part in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-anticipated movie period action movie of Suriya, Kanguva will release in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanagaalan, another movie set in the Kolar God Mines, reminds you KGF?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush will be seen on the big screen yet again with Captain Miller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about collaborations, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will come together for the movie Vettaiyan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Heeramandi Top 10 Indian musical dramas to watch on OTT
Find Out More